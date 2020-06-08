Gov. Andy Beshear updated COVID-19 numbers for the state at his press conference Monday.
Beshear said there were 70 new confirmed cases on Sunday and 120 new cases on Monday for a statewide total of 11,476 since the pandemic began. He also announced one new death on both Sunday and Monday, bringing the state total to 472.
“Both Sunday’s and Monday’s numbers are down, but we will have to be watching as this continues,” he said. “Keep getting tested. Every week since the week of May 11, we’ve had over 40,000 tests conducted in the commonwealth.”
There have been a total of 285,358 tests administered, and 3,359 people have recovered.
The total number of people ever hospitalized with COVID-19 is 2,368, and 486 are currently hospitalized.
There are currently 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, and the state total for those ever in ICU is 958.
In long-term care facilities, there are 1,453 residents and 673 staff members who have tested positive, representing 19% of all cases statewide. The facilities have had 292 deaths, three of whom were staff members. Those deaths represents 62% of all COVID-related deaths in the state.
