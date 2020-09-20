Gov. Andy Beshear announced 439 new cases of COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state's total to 61,542 cases. Sixty-eight of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 12 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was two months old.
“I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather as we enter fall, but with this pandemic as deadly as ever and flu season beginning please take the essential steps to protect you, your loved ones and your community,” Beshear said. “As we saw Saturday with more than 1,000 cases, COVID-19 remains highly infectious, and we must be vigilant to prevent a spike that will claim even more Kentuckians.”
The governor announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,111.
“That’s three more Kentucky families who are grieving during this already difficult time,” he said.
The deaths reported Sunday include two Fayette Countians, a 66-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman; and a 91-year-old man from Boyd County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.
“We’re not just preventing the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said. "We’re also preventing the spread of the common cold, the flu and other viruses, which is very important since they can easily be confused with COVID-19. Kentucky, let’s keep up the good work.”
Stack encouraged people to get outside and enjoy the great weather. He offered some tips for those hosting gatherings, including limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, insisting invitees stay home if they aren’t feeling well, require facial coverings, try to spend as much time as possible outdoors and seat guests at least six feet apart.
“Remember, you’re the host, and you set the rules,” Stack said.
