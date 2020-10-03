“I know it's been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”
Beshear said there were at least 72,001 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,275 of which were newly reported Saturday. Of the newly reported cases, 166 were from children age 18 and younger, with 27 age five and younger. The youngest was just two months old.
“I need your help. We are seeing the coronavirus surging around the country. We are in another escalation here in Kentucky,” the governor added. “We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that's all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent. We are Team Kentucky. We can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”
Beshear also reported eight new deaths Saturday. The total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,205.
The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; two men, ages 80 and 89, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 76 and 86, from Lincoln County; and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.
As of Saturday, at least 1,520,236 tests had been administered.
The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.74%.
The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 12,121.
Come on folks, put on the danged mask! Together, we can stand and crush this virus. Divided, we fall into its deadly clutches. Dying from COVID-19 is probably one of the worst kinds of death you can have, barring none. Can you imagine anything worse and slowly suffocating while you were alone in the dark? Defeating it is so simple, wear the mask, wash your hands, and social distancing.
