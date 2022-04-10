Four Frankfort residents were appointed to boards by Gov. Andy Beshear recently.

Two local residents were appointed to Serve Kentucky. Jason Glass, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education, will serve for a term expiring March 25, 2025. Jack Kennedy, a senior consultant at DWC, will serve a term expiring March 25, 2025.

Ky. seal

Mary Dee Boemker is a Medicaid service specialist at the Department of Medicaid Services. She has been appointed to Advisory Council on Autism Spectrum Disorders. She replaces Lori Gresham, who has resigned, and will serve for a term expiring March 25, 2026.

Robert Gates, of Frankfort, a retiree, was appointed to the Kentucky Oral History Commission. He will serve a term expiring Feb. 15, 2026.

