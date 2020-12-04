Two Frankfort residents were appointed to boards by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.

Jerry Johnson, an administrator at the University of Louisville, will serve on the State Board of Elections. His term expires Nov. 22, 2024.

Kim Zeigler will serve as a member of the Kentucky Commission on Services and Supports for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability or Other Development Disabilities. Her term expires Nov. 24, 2024.

