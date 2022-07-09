Two Frankfort residents were appointed to posts by Gov. Andy Beshear recently.

Ky. seal

John Hicks, secretary of the executive cabinet and state budget director, was named to the Capital Planning Advisory Board.

He replaces J. Michael Brown, who retired, and will serve the remainder of the term which expires on March 30, 2024.

Beth McDaniel, a program administrator at the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, will serve on the Advisory Council on Autism Spectrum Disorders. She replaces Rebecca Cabe, whose term expired, and will serve a term ending on July 6, 2026.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription