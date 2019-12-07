Outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin and Gov.-elect Andy Beshear came together Saturday night to light the Capitol Christmas tree after the Frankfort Christmas Parade.
Bevin and Beshear were joined by Santa and Mrs. Claus and asked the crowd to help them countdown.
"Tonight is about celebrating Frankfort and celebrating Christmas," Beshear told reporters prior to the ceremony.
Christmas is also the time to set aside differences, he added.
After the lighting, everyone was invited back to the Governor's Mansion for cookies and hot chocolate.
Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the festivities as well.
"Santa has a lot of helpers," Bevin said. "But I think this Santa is the real deal."