Breaking with Thursday tradition, Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Friday morning.
The governor detailed huge economic development programs across the state and announced that since the start of 2023 there has been $1.7 billion in private sector development committed to the state in 30 projects creating over 2,000 jobs.
This includes this week's announcement of the first Kentucky Product Development Initiative launch, which will oversee projects in northeastern Kentucky, Laurel and Madison counties.
This initiative seeks to supplement economic development and infrastructure improvements with state funds, including speculative construction which hopes to attract new businesses to the commonwealth.
Beshear also signed five bills into law:
• HB 29, which eases residency requirements for veterans wishing to be buried in national cemeteries. Beshear said, "Honoring our veterans is nothing short of a sacred duty. They give their very best, and they deserve our very best in return.” He directly referenced the tragic Blackhawk helicopter collision at Fort Campbell just a week ago.
• SB 40, designating the fourth Thursday every March as "Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day." The vanguard World War II-era African American pilot training program had considerable ties to Kentucky with many participants hailing from the state. Another portion of the bill now requires screening for cardiac abnormalities in decedents under the age of 40 when no direct cause of death can be determined.
• HB 9 seeks to help provide $2 million in state funds to match federal monies awarded for public safety, transportation and community revitalization projects. This program will be overseen by the Department for Local Government.
• HB 21 revamps some of the rules that will make it easier for Kentuckians without a permanent address — in particular the homeless, those in nursing homes or medical facilities and those in social service shelters — to attain a state driver's license or identification card.
• HB 125 will require the Department of Aging and Independent Living to produce and distribute with the assistance of the Department of Public Health, informational pamphlets helping medical providers recognize the symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia.
Beshear announced that the public is invited to the annual Easter at the Capitol event on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. There will be an egg hunt, crafts, food trucks and other fun for the family on the South Lawn.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Kentucky families and friends as we come together to celebrate hope, community and new beginnings,” Beshear said.
"My family and I look forward to seeing everyone as we gather with grateful hearts. We hope you’ll join us!”
