Breaking with Thursday tradition, Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Friday morning. 

The governor detailed huge economic development programs across the state and announced that since the start of 2023 there has been $1.7 billion in private sector development committed to the state in 30 projects creating over 2,000 jobs.

