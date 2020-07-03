Nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky on Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 299 new cases bringing the total number of cases in the state to 16,376.
The governor said Kentucky and America are at war with the coronavirus.
“This week, the United States posted a single-day high of over 50,000 new positive cases,” the governor said. “States across the country are seeing dangerous surges, including Arizona — a state one and a half times larger than us — which saw 88 people die on Tuesday alone. And today, we learned 300 children in Texas day cares have contracted the virus. Everyone must take this virus seriously and follow safety precautions in order for us to continue reopening.”
As of Thursday, the Franklin County Health Department has reported a total of 145 cases and five deaths since the pandemic began in March. Of those cases, 105 patients have recovered and 35 cases are active.
We want to remind everyone that this virus is still here and we are still seeing a rise in our cases locally," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. "Stay healthy."
Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 585 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include a 70-year-old man from Fayette County; 89- and 91-year-old women from Shelby County; and a 107-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
“The loss of these Kentuckians is sorely felt,” Beshear said, adding that the red, white and blue decorations ordinarily seen this time of year should be joined by green lights as homes and businesses are lit to honor the memory of Kentuckians who’ve been lost to COVID-19.
“This 4th of July weekend, it’s important to keep in mind how committed Kentuckians have been to combatting COVID-19, which spreads easily and quickly between people. Kentuckians’ selflessness was demonstrated over Passover/Easter weekend and again over Memorial Day weekend,” he said.
“This weekend, we have another opportunity to show care and consideration for our fellow Kentuckians, especially those at higher risk for severe illness and even death. Let’s be the best Kentuckians that we are capable of being. Let’s all commit to doing our part to ensure a safe and healthy Independence Day weekend for all.”
As of Friday, there have been at least 430,071 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,747 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, reiterated Beshear’s reminders from earlier this week to safely enjoy the 4th of July holiday. “In particular, if you’re going to a park, river, lake or attending a gathering, maintain a safe social distance between you and others outside of your household. Remember to practice good hand hygiene, screen yourself for signs of illness and wear a face covering whenever you are near others. If you attend a gathering, bring your own food, drinks and utensils. Use disinfecting wipes before and after utilizing high touch surfaces, such as tables, handles and even gasoline pumps. The coronavirus is still out there and each of us has a role in preventing further spread of the virus. We can all have a memorable and safe holiday weekend if we keep these important guidelines in mind.”
Beshear’s next press briefing will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, not Tuesday, as was previously planned.
The FCHD was closed Friday for the Fourth of July holiday and will resume its daily updates on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.