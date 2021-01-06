Wednesday's events in the nation's Capitol have caused interruptions at the Kentucky Capitol.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday evening that the State of the Commonwealth and budget address planned at 7 p.m. have been postponed until the same time Thursday evening.
“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the budget address," Beshear said.
"We all recognize the gravity of this situation.”
Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
The chaotic protests halted Congress’ constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, in which Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.
The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew. One person was reported to have been shot.
The protesters were egged on by Trump and his false attacks on the integrity of the November presidential election. While rallying his supporters outside the White House Wednesday morning, he urged them to march to the Capitol.
President-elect Biden, two weeks away from being inaugurated, had declared in Wilmington, Delaware: "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”
Biden said that democracy was “under unprecedented assault," a sentiment echoed by many in Congress, including some Republicans.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to steer Congress away from Wednesday's formal protest of those results, and he said at the start of proceedings that Trump had clearly lost.
Later — hours after they fought police and breached the building — Trump told his supporters that although they were "very special people” and he backed their cause, they should “go home in peace.”
Wednesday night Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, condoned the actions in the U.S. Capitol calling the events "sickening and despicable."
“Violence, destruction, and looting are not the strategies of patriots but the weapons of anarchists. They are the tools used to limit democracy in nations across the globe and will not be tolerated in the United States of America," he said.
"After this situation is resolved, we must look back and determine what brought us here and find a path forward paved with respect.”
