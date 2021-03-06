March 6, 2020, was a sunny, spring-like Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear admitted to leaving work a little early that day in hopes of having a little extra time with his family.
Later that afternoon, he got the call about Kentucky’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“But that bright sunny day began a long, often dark year,” Beshear said Saturday in a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the virus in Kentucky. “We are here to honor these thousands of Kentuckians lost to this virus.”
The grass behind the Capitol grounds is filled with small American flags, one for each Kentucky resident who died from the virus.
“As I look out at the flags planted on the Capitol grounds, I am humbled,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “Each serves as a stark reminder of what we have lost.”
Those flags represent family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors, she said.
“The numbers have been horrific and they added up to this sea of flags we see here on the Capitol grounds,” she said.
As of Saturday afternoon, 4,806 deaths in Kentucky have been attributed to COVID-19.
“I hope what we do today honors those we’ve lost … and appropriately reflects the toughest year of our lives,” Beshear said. “Kentucky is a changed commonwealth and we are a changed people.”
Beshear compared the efforts to slow the spread of the virus to a war, with an invisible enemy.
“Everything is different when the war arrives on your doorstep,” he said.
Beshear announced plans for a permanent memorial on the Capitol grounds to remember those who died from the virus, but said that effort would begin later, in light of the ongoing flooding across Kentucky.
“Right now, we’ve got far too many people in the west and the east that need help,” he said.
Those on the front lines are still doing the work, whether treating those with the virus or distributing the vaccine.
Dr. Valarie Briones-Pryor, a doctor at UofL Health Jewish in Louisville, said she has been working in the COVID ward for nearly a year and has treated more than 700 COVID patients, 50 of whom ultimately died.
“I’m honored to take care of any of those patients,” she said. “I hope we’re more appreciative of everything we have.”
Michelle Searcy, a registered nurse at the Franklin County Health Department, said she’s seen her job change tremendously.
“Before COVID, I would say I was just the school nurse supervisor,” she said.
The emotions have run the gamut, from grief to frustration to feeling overwhelmed and inspired, to hurting with each death from the virus. Keeping up with the ever-changing guidelines became a job in itself, she said.
“I hate this pandemic ever happened, and I hate the pain it brought to each of us,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.