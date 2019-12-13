Gov. Andy Beshear raised more than three times as much campaign money from Franklin County residents as former Gov. Matt Bevin, according to reports from their campaigns showing receipts up to 15 days before the election.
Beshear won with 61.5% of Franklin County’s vote, and Bevin got 36.1%. Beshear, then the state attorney general, received contributions from 243 Franklin County individuals totaling $227,548.54, according to his campaign’s reports.
Bevin received contributions from 54 individuals in Frankfort totaling $72,275.90.
The former governor financed about 42 percent of his own campaign, according to its reports to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
Both candidates received significant contributions from individuals in Frankfort with ties to state government and businesses. A number of Beshear’s Frankfort contributors have been appointed to the governor’s administration.
Kentucky law limits contributors to $2,000 per campaign per election. Counting primary and general elections, the most a contributor can give a candidate is $4,000. There are no limits on how much candidates can contribute to their own campaigns.
The largest individual contributors to Beshear in Frankfort were Ray Perry, James and Rebecca Goodman, Larry Roberts, C. Michael Davenport, Jerry Johnson, Holly McCoy-Johnson and Deron Thompson, each contributing the maximum $4,000.
Ray Perry was named the co-chair of the Public Protection Cabinet on Beshear’s transition team. James and Rebecca Goodman gave a combined total of $8,000 to Beshear’s campaign. Rebecca Goodman was appointed by Beshear as the co-chair of the Energy and Environment Cabinet transition team. James Goodman is the director of simulcasting operations at Keeneland.
Larry Roberts was secretary of labor in the administration of Andy Beshear’s father, Gov. Steve Beshear. Roberts assumed the office after the resignation of then-acting Labor Secretary Mark Brown in 2013. Roberts has again been appointed as the secretary of the Labor Cabinet under Gov. Andy Beshear.
C. Michael Davenport is a Frankfort real estate developer and owner of C. Michael Davenport Inc. Davenport contributed the maximum amount of $4,000 to both Beshear’s and Bevin’s campaigns.
Jerry Johnson is currently the chief of staff to the executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Louisville. Johnson was the executive director of the Board of Claims/Crime Victims Compensation Board in Frankfort. He worked for eight years as an advisor to Gov. Paul Patton.
Holly McCoy-Johnson has been appointed as secretary of the Finance and Administration Cabinet by Beshear.
Deron Thompson is a safety consultant to state government.
Crit and Lynn Luallen gave a total of $7,965.35 to Beshear’s campaign. $465.35 of their contributions was an unspecified contribution in-kind. Crit Luallen served as lieutenant governor in the last year of Steve Beshear’s administration, completing the term of Jerry Abramson. Before that, she served as the state auditor from 2004-2012. Lynn Luallen is an affordable-housing consultant.
Chadwick and Lenee Peach gave a total of $7,150 to Beshear. Chadwick Peach is the owner of Peach Contracting and Construction. Lenee Peach is a real estate agent with Bluegrass Realty.
Vickie and Lee Wise gave a combined total of $5,000 to Beshear. Vickie Wise is part of Beshear’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet team. She is the head of the Office of Criminal Appeals, a role she was appointed to by then-Attorney General Beshear in 2015. Lee Wise is a retired investigator who worked for the attorney general’s Department of Criminal Investigations.
The following each gave $3,000 to Beshear’s campaign: Michael Hawkins, Marcelyn Matthews, Bradley Robson, Ronald Easterly and William Johnson.
Hawkins is an attorney at Michael L. Hawkins & Associates, a firm that focuses on personal injury litigation.
Marcie Matthews was named to Beshear’s transition team as part of the Transportation Cabinet. Matthews is the vice president of DLZ, an architectural, engineering and surveying industry consulting firm. DLZ Kentucky Inc. has had millions in contracts with the state since 1999, according to the secretary of state’s contract database. Employees of DLZ have given $30,400 to Kentucky candidates since 2014, according to campaign finance reports.
Robson is an engineer at Palmer Engineering, another firm that has received millions in contracts with the state Transportation Cabinet, according to the state’s contract database. Employees of Palmer Engineering have contributed $70,490 to candidates in Kentucky since 2014, according to campaign finance reports.
Easterly is a retired physician. Johnson is an attorney.
The following contributors gave $2,000 or more to Beshear’s campaign: Kimberlee Perry, Robert Stewart, Allyson Taylor, Nancy Walton, Rose Gayle Hardy, Ryan Bussell, Bill Braden, Terry Sebastian, Joyce Wilcher, William Harrod, Debra Gall, Beth Jurek, Lois Ann Ratliff, Stuart Reagan, Patrick Grugin, Joseph Pyles, Michael Dudgeon, Carol Hurn, Laurie Meyer, Russell Romine, Bradley Meyer, Margaret Woods, Jason Luking and Prakash Patel.
Bevin also had significant donors in Frankfort.
Along with Davenport, Robert Gable and David and Leighan Dickerson each contributed the maximum $4,000.
Robert Gable is a businessman and longtime member of Kentucky’s Republican Party. Gable ran for governor in 1975, losing to the incumbent, Democrat Julian Carroll. Gable served as chairman of the state Republican Party from 1986 to 1993.
David Dickerson served as Bevin’s secretary of the Labor Cabinet starting in 2018. He and his wife, Leighan, gave a total of $8,000 to Bevin’s reelection campaign.
Another notable contributor to Bevin was attorney Paul Harnice, who gave $3,980. His sons, John and William Harnice, both of whom are college students, also contributed to Bevin. Combined, the Harnice family gave the governor $6,480.
Art and Eunice Montfort gave a combined $6,000 to Bevin’s campaign. Art is founder of Art’s Electric Inc., where Eunice is the director of human resources.
Mitchell and Virginia Green gave a combined $5,000 to Bevin. Mitchell Green is a principal at HMB Professional Engineers. HMB Engineers Inc. has had about $1.4 million in contracts with Kentucky’s Department of Highways since 2009, according to the secretary of state’s contract database. Employees of HMB have given $41,050 to Kentucky candidates since 2014, according to campaign finance reports.
The following gave at least $2,000 to Bevin’s reelection: David Wicker, a retired attorney; William Kirkland, an attorney at Kirkland, Cain & Horn PLLC; Brad Nolan, president of Nolan Commercial Properties; and Lloyd Hillard, who is the chairman of the Central and Southern Kentucky Market Advisory Board for WesBanco. Hillard was the president of Farmers Capital Bank Corp. before it was acquired by WesBanco in 2018.
Beshear took office Tuesday. The law requires each campaign to file another finance report 60 days after the Nov. 5 election. Beshear’s inaugural committee will also have to report. The finance reports are available online at http://www.kref.state.ky.us/krefsearch/.
Noah Oldham, a University of Kentucky journalism student, covered the 2019 gubernatorial race for The State Journal.