101720 COVID cases

1,295 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday, raising the total number of Kentuckians ever diagnosed with the virus to 86,797.

One hundred and sixty-two of the new cases were from children up through age 18, of which 27 were 5 and under.

“These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” Beshear said. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”

The governor also announced the coronavirus-related deaths of 12 state residents.

“October is on pace to be our highest ever number of coronavirus cases reported within a month,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We’re in the midst of an escalation in cases and our hospitalizations are increasing now, too. As the holidays approach, it’s imperative to limit further spread. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering and practice good hand hygiene to reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19.”

Kentucky's testing positivity rate is 4.62%.

