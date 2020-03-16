Sig Lusher
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered bars and restaurants to close to in-person traffic statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order will take effect by 5 p.m. on Monday and will not affect drive-through, carryout and delivery.

"It’s not lost on me that most of these are small businesses," Beshear said. "There are people who have spent sweat equity and maybe even life savings to open your business, I realize the impact it's going to have but we have to take the steps necessary to protect our people.”

His announcement was made after the governors of Ohio and Illinois decided to temporarily close their state's respective bars and restaurants on Sunday.

