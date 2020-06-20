Gov. Andy Beshear reported 183 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Saturday. That brings the states total number of cases to 13,630.
“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a press release. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”
Beshear reported two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 524 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“When I was inaugurated as your governor, I could never have imagined we would lose this many Kentuckians to a single, brand new illness in such a short period of time,” Beshear said. “It’s devastating. Announcing these deaths is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and I hope, ever will have to do. As we recognize those we’ve lost, let’s remember and celebrate their extraordinary lives.”
The deaths reported Saturday include a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.