Gov. Andy Beshear reported 183 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Saturday. That brings the states total number of cases to 13,630.

“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a press release. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”

Beshear reported two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 524 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“When I was inaugurated as your governor, I could never have imagined we would lose this many Kentuckians to a single, brand new illness in such a short period of time,” Beshear said. “It’s devastating. Announcing these deaths is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and I hope, ever will have to do. As we recognize those we’ve lost, let’s remember and celebrate their extraordinary lives.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

