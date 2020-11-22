112220_IncidenceRate.png

This information will serve as guidance for red county decision making and community planning for the week of Monday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Image courtesy govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19)

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,194 new COVID-19 cases and said Sunday’s case report is the highest ever for a Sunday. The second highest Sunday was Oct. 25 when the governor reported 1,462 new cases, 732 fewer than he announced Sunday.

In addition, this was Kentucky’s highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous record week by 3,766 cases.

“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” Beshear said. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.

“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”

New requirements impact restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Beshear reported four new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the state's total number of deaths to 1,787 and a state testing positivity rate of 9.19%. The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 1,533 with 389 people in ICU and 208 on ventilators.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Kenton. Each of these counties reported more than 100 new cases.

Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 69-year-old woman from Allen County; a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; an 88-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.

Thanksgiving guidance

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. 

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

