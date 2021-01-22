Gov. Andy Beshear, in a 45-page response to citizens seeking his impeachment, casts the petitioners as “unhappy political activists” and says his actions to curb the spread of COVID-19 were unanimously supported by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The response was filed Friday. The special House committee appointed to consider the impeachment request gave the four petitioners until 6 p.m. Tuesday to respond to Beshear’s defense.

Here are Beshear’s response and the committee's letter to the petitioners.

Download PDF Beshear response to impeachment petition
Download PDF Letter to impeachment petitioners

