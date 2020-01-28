State employees would get a 1% raise both this year and next year, with the help of what Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called “moderate” tax increases in an “education first” budget he proposed to the Republican-controlled legislature Tuesday.
“Tonight, I am proud to report that I am submitting a budget that ends these 14 years of cuts,” Beshear said in an address to a joint session of the House and Senate.
The $24.6 billion budget for the two years beginning July 1 calls for getting $148 million in extra revenue by raising the cigarette tax 10 cents a pack, taxing electronic cigarettes, authorizing and taxing sports betting and raising the minimum tax paid by limited liability companies.
His proposal was a stark contrast to former Gov. Matt Bevin’s forecast of a dire budget crisis. Beshear administration officials said Bevin’s presentation did not include some sources of money, such as “excess available funds” and “maximizing resources,” which includes a significant reduction in estimated payments for lawsuits and increasing Revenue Cabinet employees in hopes of collecting more taxes. Each of those measures totaled more than the increased taxes.
Beshear told the legislature that “every dollar is accounted for” and that his budget is “balanced and responsible.”
Beshear said this is the first budget since 2006 to have no spending cuts. This means that his budget includes all expenditures from the previous budget. He also said the budget would have one of the lowest debt ratios in recent memory, 5.27% of the total.
Education
Beshear said his budget would put education at the top of its priorities by entitling it “The Education First Budget.”
“We must invest wisely and we must lead with our values,” he said. “To me, those values must begin with public education. And that is exactly where this education first budget starts: Public education is the key to breaking cycles of poverty.”
Teachers would receive a $2,000 salary increase in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which would be a 3.7% pay raise based on the 2019 average teacher salary of $53,923.
It would also increase the basic state funding of local schools by 1% per pupil, providing an additional $87.5 million for public schools. It would also provide $11 million each year for new textbooks, which were cut in previous budgets.
Beshear’s budget would provide $13.3 million for the Kentucky School for the Deaf in Danville and the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville or facility repairs and upgrades.
He also proposed using Kentucky’s part of the multi-state settlement with Volkswagen over fraudulent environmental claims to buy 150 “clean, green” buses for school districts.
Beshear emphasized that postsecondary education is also a top priority. His proposed budget would increase funding for higher education by 1%. Kentucky State University would get almost $500,000 so it could match federal money for extension programs.
Social workers
“Our social workers have too many cases and that has dire consequences. Abuse is not caught, kids fall through the cracks, dedicated public servants burn out,” Beshear said. “Let’s act right here and right now to stop child abuse and neglect in Kentucky.”
The budget would allow hiring of 350 more social workers, a 27% increase, in a state that ranks among the worst in the nation in child neglect and abuse, and shore up the child-support system of county attorneys.
Beshear said he would fully fund pensions, but his budget calls for the state to absorb about half of the extra pension burden that current law calls for local health departments and quasi-governmental entities to pay.
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said the 1% raise for state employees was a good start, but he hoped for more.
Dalton Stokes, a University of Kentucky journalism student, is covering the 2020 General Assembly for The State Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.