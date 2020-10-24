The governor said Saturday's COVID-19 report is, “in a word, frightening” as Kentucky recorded its single highest day of newly reported cases, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were added.

102420 COVID cases

There were 1,738 new coronavirus cases recorded bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 95,480.

Currently, 840 state residents are hospitalized, 208 are in ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We've got to do better, and on Monday we'll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We've got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

Beshear also announced eight new deaths raising the total number of Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 to 1,404.

The state's testing positivity rate is 5.63%.

Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Elliott, Shelby and Kenton.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription