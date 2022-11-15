In what Gov. Andy Beshear called “addressing the issues Kentuckians face when they sit down at their kitchen table,” he announced the signing of two executive orders.
One executive order will allow Kentucky residents to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana purchased from certified dispensaries in surrounding states (including Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and West Virginia)with an official certification from a licensed medical provider, and a second that would allow for the state to set up a regulatory system for Delta 8, a marijuana alternative currently legal in Kentucky.
The executive orders would go into effect Jan. 1.
Certified caretakers 21 and older will be able to purchase for patients with a separate certification.
“In 2021, we lost 2,250 Kentuckians to a drug overdose. These are people we know, we love, and people we miss," the governor said.
As Attorney General, Beshear helped to prosecutedrug manufacturers on behalf of those impacted by the opioidepidemic and said that he hoped “the dollars secured will go to help every Kentuckian and every Kentucky community that has been impacted and harmed by opioids.”
“I also listened and learned that for many Kentuckians who suffer from chronic medicalconditions thatthere is another way they can manage the pain without the threat of addiction. A recent study showed a 64% reduction in opioid use among chronic pain patients who use medicalcannabis,” Beshearadded.
Recent polls show that around 90% of Kentuckiansare in favor of the legalization of medicinal marijuana in the state.
Beshearsigned the two executive ordersflanked by the Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey, Public Protection Secretary Ray Perry,Dr. Linda McCain, and United States Air Force veteranJaredBonvell, who credits medicinal cannabiswith allowing him toquit taking 12 of 13 medications, stop using a caneand stop drinking.
“Shortly after starting medicinalcannabis, my mother looked at me and said, ‘you’ve got your soul back,'”Bonvellsaid. “As a former federal agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, I spent a lot of timeinvestigatingsuicides.The common thread there was ‘no hope.' They had been todoctors,they’d been on medications. But they decided to seek a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”
“What I have seen over the last six years is a change of life,”Bonvellcontinued. “I know veterans who have gotten off of heroin, meth, any drug you can think of.To me, it’s a wonder drug. It’s not even a drug, it’s a plant.”
“We should all thank Jared for his service and his sacrifice,” Beshear said. “He is an example that sometimes we return with scars on the outside and on the inside, and it should be our job to repay their servicewithproviding what is necessary. That is what we are going to be doing here today.”
The list ofcurrentapplicable conditionsand more information on the rulesunder theorderscan be found on the governor’s website at www.governor.ky.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.