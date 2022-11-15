In what Gov. Andy Beshear called “addressing the issues Kentuckians face when they sit down at their kitchen table,” he announced the signing of two executive orders.

One executive order will allow Kentucky residents to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana purchased from certified dispensaries in surrounding states (including Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and West Virginia) with an official certification from a licensed medical provider, and a second that would allow for the state to set up a regulatory system for Delta 8, a marijuana alternative currently legal in Kentucky. 

The executive orders would go into effect Jan. 1. 

062222_Juneteenth_hb_web-15.jpg

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the crowd during the Juneteenth celebration at Lakeview Park in this State Journal file photo.

