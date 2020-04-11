Gov. Andy Beshear said at his press conference Saturday that he knows of just seven churches in the state that plan to have mass gatherings this weekend.
"This weekend 99.82% of all churches, all synagogues and all mosques in Kentucky have chosen to do the right thing," he said.
Sunday is Easter, and Beshear announced Friday that license plate numbers would be taken from vehicles at in-church services this weekend, and those attending the service would be ordered to self-quarantine.
That announcement has drawn criticism, including by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., but Beshear stood by his decision while giving four options of what could be done.
"We could do nothing and let people die," he said. "We could arrest pastors. They did that in Louisiana, and we don't want to do that. We could padlock doors, but that's wrong, too.
"For those who make the the decision to attend a mass gathering, it should only affect you, and you need to quarantine for 14 days."
Of his detractors, Beshear said: "They don't have to read the number of deaths. Even though it's a worldwide pandemic, I feel responsible for them."
Beshear announced 185 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state's total to 1,840 since the outbreak began. He also said there had been four additional deaths for a total of 94.
In other updates, Beshear said by Sunday the National Guard would be in every area of the state to help transport patients to different health care facilities if needed.
He also said he would have an announcement about COVID-19 testing at his press conference Sunday.
For up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.