Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday implored Kentuckians, especially those in red zone counties, to follow the recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with a continued escalation in cases that includes Kentucky’s highest test positivity rate in more than half a year and the highest number of cases in a week by almost 500 cases.
“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
Beshear reported 1,177 new coronavirus cases Sunday bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 120,838.
As of Sunday, 1,102 state residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, while 279 are in the ICU and 148 are on ventilators.
The governor also announced four new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic in March 1,565 Kentuckians have died.
The state's testing positivity rate remains above 7% at 7.24%.
“With colder outdoor temperatures just around the corner, I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great weather while it lasts,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“Remember that the very basics of COVID are the more we have contact with each other, the more transmission we’re going to see. So please avoid social gatherings, maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly. Now is not the time to let your guard down. We must maintain our vigilance.”
Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who’ve recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.