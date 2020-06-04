The talk was about more than COVID-19 at Gov. Andy Beshear's press conference Thursday.

Beshear was asked about testimony Louisville Metro councilman and former police officer David James gave to the legislature about severely limiting the use of no-knock warrants and giving police civilian review boards subpoena power.

"That was an act of leadership by the legislature," he said. "I communicated with some legislators that given the judiciary was meeting, it was the right thing and the right time to hear voices, such as the ones we heard today.

'I think coming from David James, we ought to strongly consider both of those pieces of legislation. When we see what occurred with the no-knock warrant and how it was served in the case of Breonna Taylor, it demands change. Any time a tragedy occurs, we ought to learn from it.

"I think everyone involved believes we ought to at least look at those policies and procedures and find out how we do things better."

Breonna Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT killed by police in Louisville who served a no-knock warrant in March at her home. The man police were looking for didn't live at that address, and no drugs were found at the apartment.

Floyd, whose memorial service was held Thursday, died in Minneapolis after a police officer restrained him by placing his knee on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second degree murder.

Taylor and Floyd were African-Americans, and Beshear was asked about what actions could be taken to invest in communities of color.

"We're going to have some announcements on that in terms of health care on Monday," Beshear said. "I believe our lieutenant governor already started talking about it in terms of education, but I also believe there are more dollars in workforce.

"It's important when we make these investments that it's not just outsiders and outside money coming in, that it actually helps build the community up, builds wealth inside the community, uses community organizations and pillars that already have the trust but not always the resources to lift up a community.

"The changes we have to see in equality are many, but they certainly include health care, economic, justice system, and I think what I am hearing as I try to listen, this is both about specific justice, in the Breonna Taylor case, but a broader justice."

