Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced he had overturned the decision of former Gov. Matt Bevin that teacher protests at the Capitol earlier this year were illegal work stoppages.
In August, then-Kentucky Labor Secretary David Dickerson announced his office completed an investigation into whether Kentucky teachers engaged in an illegal work stoppage, also known as a “sickout,” during the 2019 legislative session of the General Assembly. The investigation found that 1,074 teachers did violate Kentucky law, which clearly prohibits work stoppages.
State law allows the Cabinet to prosecute and assess civil penalties of up to $1,000 per person, per day of work stoppage on any violation of a labor law in the state of Kentucky. Dickerson said while no penalties would be assessed for violations in this specific instance, the investigation was necessary to ensure that public schools remain open during the upcoming school year and that similar work stoppages do not occur in the future.
The teachers who called in sick, then came to Frankfort protesting pension legislation considered during the General Assembly, resulted in at least 10 districts being forced to cancel classes due to teacher shortages. Jefferson County Public Schools were particularly hard hit by the sickouts, forcing them to cancel six days of classes, which were made up before the end of the school year.
In a letter sent from Beshear’s Labor Secretary Larry Roberts to the Cabinet’s Inspector General, Roberts stated that Dickerson’s conclusion was improper and contrary to law.
“First, he failed to give those teachers notice and an opportunity be heard before adjudging their guilt,” he said in the latter. “Second, there was no ‘strike’ or ‘work stoppage’ under KRS 336.130 (1) because the teachers were exercising constitutional rights to speech, petition and assembly when they came to the Capitol, and were not engaged in a dispute with their employers concerning the terms of their employment.”
Roberts concluded, “Accordingly, I rescind the determination of prior Labor Secretary, and conclude there was no ‘strike’ or ‘work stoppage.’”
In a statement announcing the action, Gov. Beshear stated, “We are rescinding the prior administration’s stance to make clear that our teachers and educators never broke the law and are welcome in Frankfort. In order to do what is best for our public education system and each student, we must respect each other and find ways to work together.”
“In our administration we are focused on bringing Kentuckians together to solve our most pressing problems,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a career educator. “And that starts with making sure we recognize the constitutional rights of our employees, educators and all Kentuckians.”
Similar teacher protests also took place during the 2018 General Assembly session, over proposed pension and charter school legislation.