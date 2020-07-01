The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, but Kentucky’s seniors were hit especially hard with the closing of senior centers, losing a place to socialize and share a hot meal.
The centers remain closed, but meal deliveries has continued during the pandemic, and Wednesday marked the one millionth meal taken to Kentucky seniors since March.
“On March 13, I closed senior centers,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday morning at the Capital City Activity Center. “It was a difficult decision, but on the health side it was the right one.
“Kentuckians do what they always do. They stepped up and innovated, and they did that really quickly.”
Beshear was at the center Wednesday to help load vehicles with food that was delivered to area seniors later in the day.
“You don’t realize how many people are not able to get out of the house and do what we do every day,” said Bryan Mackey, who delivers meals. “It brings so much joy, and it’s something everyone should try to do.”
Victoria Eldridge, commissioner of the Department for Aging and Independent Living, said before the pandemic, 40,000 meals were delivered each week to Kentucky seniors.
Since the pandemic, the number has doubled, rising to 80,000.
Beshear said any senior in the state who needs to have a meal delivered should call 877-925-0037.
Beshear, Eldridge and Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, thanked volunteers, centers, businesses and organizations that have helped out with meals for seniors during the pandemic.
“It’s not just about the meals served, but people find they have people who care about them,” Beshear said. “It’s shown the very best of us, and they’ve been a beacon of help.
“This has been a challenge,” he added about the pandemic, “but it’s shown the best of who we are as Kentuckians, and I’m convinced we can come out of this not just strong and healthy but as better people.”
Election
Beshear called this year’s primary election a success story, with the total numbers of voters the second highest in state history for a primary.
He said three factors played a role in that number — no-excuse absentee voting, no-excuse early voting and restoring voting rights.
“If you make voting easier, people will vote,” Beshear said.
He also said all three factors could come into play in November’s general election.
“I think we’ll still be dealing with the pandemic,” Beshear said, “and we had a successful election.”
Unemployment
While the state continues to deal with a record number of unemployment claims because of the coronavirus pandemic, Beshear said the state will have 200 additional claims processors beginning work Monday, and there are plans to get the total to 400 claims processors by next month.
