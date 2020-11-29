COVID Update

Gov. Andy Beshear thanked Kentuckians who sacrificed for each other and rose to the challenge of battling COVID-19 together during the Thanksgiving holiday in a release Sunday.

“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” Beshear said. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe — thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic — thank you.

"To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day — thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week — thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”

With limited reporting, the state announced 2,803 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. That brings the total number of cases to 176,925 since the pandemic began in March.

There were also 11 additional deaths reported Sunday for a statewide total of 1,896.

There are currently 1,709 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19. That number includes 407 patients in the ICU and 218 on ventilators.

The state's positivity testing rate is 9.24%.

“The massive increase of COVID-19 in the commonwealth during November has shattered prior records,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “As we finish the Thanksgiving weekend, we need to show our kindness and caring for each other now more than ever.

"The spread of the virus is at an all-time high, but science and experience have shown that we are not powerless to shape our future. If we all wear masks, stay six feet away from those outside our home, limit travel and stay home if we are sick, we can put ourselves on a better path, stay safe and suppress COVID-19.”

Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.

