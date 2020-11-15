“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday after reporting 1,449 newly confirmed cases of the virus.
“This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
Beshear reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Thursday’s red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday through Sunday.
The governor said 1,383 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with 330 in the ICU and 156 on ventilators.
Beshear also reported three new deaths Sunday raising the total number of state residents who have died from the virus to 1,661.
The state's testing positivity rate is 8.88%.
“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”
Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.
