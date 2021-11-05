Gov. Andy Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear will speak at Frankfort's Veterans Day Parade on Thursday.

The Veterans Day parade will start at noon.

The parade will start at High Street and Broadway and continue over the Capital Avenue Bridge onto the right side of the street. The parade will stop at the Capitol steps.

Parking will be available near the old train depot near the Capital City Museum.

The parade is hosted by VFW Post 4075 and American Legion Post 7, sponsored by Whitaker Bank and presented by the Kentucky National Guard. The parade will kick off the Candlelight Tour.

For more information, contact Shannon at 502-369-1760.

