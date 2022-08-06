Despite effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky tourism exceeded 2021 expectations with a total economic impact reaching $11.2 billion, generating 83,100 jobs across the state.
“Kentucky is no longer a flyover state,” Beshear said. “We are the destination, and travelers from all over the world are choosing the Bluegrass as their next adventure. Tourism is essential to the overall success of our commonwealth, and I am proud that Team Kentucky has invested in this industry to help fuel recovery.”
According to a study from Tourism Economics, in 2021, travel confidence rebounded from the pandemic, with total visitation recovering to approximately 96% of 2019 volumes. Visitor trips to the state reached 70.5 million, generating $808 million in state and local taxes, which is a $462 tax savings for every household in Kentucky.
“We are extremely excited to see Kentucky’s tourism industry rebounding and approaching pre-pandemic numbers,” said Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “We still have a long way to go, but these numbers are very optimistic, and it reminds us how strong and essential the tourism industry is to Kentucky.”
Throughout the pandemic, the commonwealth has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts, and to encourage safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marketing campaigns.
Previously, the governor dedicated $5.3 million in federal funding to 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties.
Last month, Beshear announced $75 million in funding that will further strengthen the tourism industry’s promotional and advertising efforts and provide a boost to surpass pre-pandemic numbers.
The $75 million, which comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program of the American Rescue Plan Act, was supported by the Governor and appropriated by the General Assembly in the 2022 legislative session. The funding is divided into four pools and will be distributed to eligible tourism and destination marketing organizations that apply and show the impact COVID had on their group.
Over the next several weeks, the Kentucky Department of Tourism will allocate this funding to eligible tourism organizations throughout the state.
