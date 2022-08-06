Springtime greenery

'Team Kentucky' is spelled out on the Floral Clock on the Capitol grounds in this State Journal file photo from 2020.

Despite effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky tourism exceeded 2021 expectations with a total economic impact reaching $11.2 billion, generating 83,100 jobs across the state.

“Kentucky is no longer a flyover state,” Beshear said. “We are the destination, and travelers from all over the world are choosing the Bluegrass as their next adventure. Tourism is essential to the overall success of our commonwealth, and I am proud that Team Kentucky has invested in this industry to help fuel recovery.”

