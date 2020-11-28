112920.COVIDMap.PNG

With vaccines on the way, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians can’t give up in the battle against COVID-19.

“I know we’re tired,” he said in a press release Saturday. “I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you, we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky.”

Beshear reported 2,437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 174,182.

There were 14 new deaths for a statewide total of 1,885 since the pandemic began in March.

Currently there are 1,722 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 408 are in the ICU and 220 are on ventilators.

Kentucky’s testing positivity rate is 8.95%.

Beshear reminded Kentuckians to shop safely, purchasing gifts online when possible and avoiding crowded stores. If families do need to shop in person, he encouraged them to keep their time inside stores to a minimum and use curbside pickup whenever possible.

“Though we have to do it differently, please support our small businesses this weekend and holiday season,” Beshear said. “Shopping small supports some of our local businesses that have suffered the most economically as we’ve battled COVID-19. Let’s show them we have their backs.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription