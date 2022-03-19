Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed legislation that would cut the number of weeks Kentuckians can claim unemployment benefits, although supporters say it would strengthen the UI program.
House Bill 4, sponsored by Rep. Russell Weber, R-Shepherdsville, would reduce from 26 to 24 the total number of weeks someone could collect unemployment, but it could drop to as little as 12 based on the unemployment rate, although someone engaged in a training or certification program could receive an additional five weeks of benefits.
Sen. Wil Schroeder, R-Wilder, who presented the measure on the Senate floor, said, “tying the number of weeks to the jobless rate is currently done in nine states. It has helped to sustain and solidify the unemployment trust fund in those states. When the economy is good and unemployment is low, the number of weeks are lower. When the economy is in a more precarious situation, the number of weeks increase.”
It would also increase the number of companies that must be contacted from the current one per week, to five, at least three of which must consist of submitting an application or interviewing for a job.
In a video message posted on Facebook, Beshear took issue with using a statewide index to change the number of eligible weeks.
“The number of weeks you can get in eastern Kentucky is factored in with the most populated counties that have the lowest unemployment rates,” he stated. “What it’s going to do is lead to the further depopulation of parts of eastern and western Kentucky, where people are going to be forced to move, instead of giving those communities the time they need to get back up on their feet, after being knocked down by a changing economy?”
He also pointed out this will make more work to unemployment offices, which already don’t have enough workers, which was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The previous administration cut 90 individuals from the UI office, closed 31 regional offices, and we saw we didn’t have enough people or enough offices to process claims during the pandemic. This nearly doubles the work they have to do and doesn’t give additional funding to get it done.”
The changes will also mean it’s back to the drawing board for the IT system that the state was preparing to purchase that would have replaced the 1970s system used to process claims, according to the governor.
“This is callous,” he said. “It will show the world, sadly, that we as a state care less about those who have fallen on hard times than other states, and that makes us less competitive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.