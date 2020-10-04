Gov. Andy Beshear reported 616 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the state total to 72,617. Seventy-six of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 16 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was just 5 months old.
“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” the governor said. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”
Beshear also announced four more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,209. The deaths reported Sunday included a 69-year-old man from Harlan County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Logan County; and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County.
“Four more Kentucky families have now joined those who have been grieving lost loved ones since the first COVID-19 death was reported here in March,” he said. “Far, far more individuals than we would ever want to lose, more than we’ve even lost in some foreign conflicts. This is serious.”
“This has not been a good week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House — one of the most secure places in the entire world — have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”
Dr. Stack continued, “Don’t forget, there is no cure and there’s not yet a vaccine for coronavirus. Prevention through our behaviors is our main defense. Wear a mask, watch your space and wash your hands. Do these things and you, too, can save someone’s life.”
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.
