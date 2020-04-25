Gov. Andy Beshear announced 171 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday evening. There are no new cases in Franklin County.
“We still think we are plateaued. We’re somewhere in the top part of the curve, which means it’s a dangerous time, but we could potentially be starting our decline,” he said. “We just have to see a couple days of data — four or five.”
The total number of positive cases in the state is 3,905, of which 1,501 have recovered. Currently, 301 people are hospitalized and 164 are in the ICU.
The governor reported five new deaths; all of the victims were residents of senior living facilities.
“Everyday we got to bring it, we’ve got to realize our decisions matter. Until we defeat this virus we have to be strong and we have to be patient and we have to be resilient because we must win,” Beshear added.
Unmasked and non-social distancing protesters — some upset with Attorney General Daniel Cameron for not filing an injunction against Beshear’s actions and others claiming the governor is allowing Muslims to worship and not Christians — gathered on the Capitol steps and drove around the building honking horns from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. They could be heard in the background toward the end of the governor’s press conference.
“Our orders apply to every single mass gathering,” he said, adding no single religion is being singled out. “To my knowledge, there isn’t a single mosque open across Kentucky.”
