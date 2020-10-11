Gov. Andy Beshear issued a video statement Sunday informing Kentuckians that he and his family were potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.
According to a video message released by the governor, the first family has tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms.
The Beshears will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department Public Health (DPH).
The governor said the family was potentially exposed to the virus through a member of his security detail who drove the first family on Saturday and later tested positive for COVID-19. The Beshears were not in contact with anyone else following exposure.
Beshear said his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state DPH recommend quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others to limit possible spread.
“We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we want to make sure we’re keeping other people around us safe,” he said.
The governor will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually, his office said Sunday.
