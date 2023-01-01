Cannabis11-9-22c.png

USA Today map adapted by Kentucky Health News; data from Marijuana.procon.org

People with a medical provider's statement saying they have at least one of 21 specified medical conditions can now possess up to eight ounces of marijuana for medicinal purposes in Kentucky, if they bought it legally in another state, under an executive order issued by Gov. Andy Beshear that took effect Jan. 1.

But for most Kentuckians, exercising the new right is not convenient, because cannabis is not legal in any form in Indiana and Tennessee, and the medical-cannabis laws of Ohio and West Virginia do not apply to out-of-state residents.

