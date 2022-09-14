Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear rolled up their sleeves to receive the newly updated bivalent COVID-19 booster from Franklin County Health Department representatives during an event hosted in the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday.

The governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted and called upon leaders in government and other sectors to encourage others to get a shot of hope.

Gov. Andy Beshear receives his COVID-19 vaccine booster at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)
First Lady Britainy Beshear receives her COVID-19 booster vaccine Wednesday at the Capitol. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)

