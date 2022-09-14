Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear rolled up their sleeves to receive the newly updated bivalent COVID-19 booster from Franklin County Health Department representatives during an event hosted in the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday.
The governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted and called upon leaders in government and other sectors to encourage others to get a shot of hope.
“I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” Beshear said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”
“Protecting our kids, our families and our fellow Kentuckians from COVID-19 is so important,” said the first lady. “Today, I was proud to join Andy and roll my sleeve up to get the latest booster to protect myself and those around me. Thank you to the incredible team at the Franklin County Health Department.”
The boosters have been modified to add protection from COVID variants and bolster previous vaccination protection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends boosters for anyone age 12 or older who are two months or more from their prior vaccination.
“This fall, to protect ourselves and reduce the chance of spreading these viruses to others, I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get an updated booster,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “If we roll up our sleeves and get immunized, we have a much better chance of staying healthy and well and can enjoy fall and winter festivities surrounded by our family and friends.”
To schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster, Kentuckians may visit vaccines.gov. For assistance scheduling an appointment please call 855-598-2246 or text GETVAX to 438829 to receive three vaccine locations near you.
The governor also encouraged Kentuckians to get a flu shot this fall.
