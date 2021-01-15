Gov. Andy Beshear has until Friday, Jan. 22, to submit a formal response to a citizen petition seeking his impeachment.
The deadline was given to Beshear's general counsel, Amy Cubbage, in a Thursday letter from state Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, who chairs a special committee formed to consider the petition.
The petition, filed by four citizens, claims the governor violated the state and U.S. constitutions with a series of restrictions he ordered to try to prevent the virus’ spread.
Beshear this week said there are “zero grounds” for his removal and declared that attempting to do so would undo his valid election. He pointed to a state Supreme Court ruling that said he had the authority to put restrictions on businesses and people to try to contain the virus.
House Speaker David Osborne said he is legally obligated to respond to the petition.
“I don’t think anyone should be overly concerned or excited about the appointment of a committee, which is statutorily required," Nemes added.
The petitioners are Jacob Clark of Grayson County, Tony Wheatley of Mercer County, Randall Daniel of Bullitt County and Andrew Cooperrider of Fayette County.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
