The Governor’s Mansion will soon become a home again for the first time in four years.
Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, who will be sworn in Tuesday, plans to move into the Frankfort mansion, according to Crystal Staley, Beshear’s communications director. Outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin did not live in the mansion.
Beshear will be joined by his wife, Britainy. The family’s two dogs, Maddy and Winnie, will also make a home of the mansion.
It is unclear whether Beshear’s children, Will and Lila, will immediately join them. The Beshear family currently lives in Louisville.
Beshear, 42, is already familiar with the mansion; the last occupant was his father, Steve Beshear, during his tenure as governor from 2007 to 2015.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May said he is glad to see the mansion occupied again.
“We love having our governor here in Frankfort,” May said. “We can all feel better connected.”
According to the Courier Journal, outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin did not live in the governor’s mansion but instead at his residence in Anchorage, where Kentucky State Police constructed a security detail. Efforts to reach Bevin for comment on this story were unsuccessful.
May added that he anticipates the presence of Beshear’s family to positively impact the community, much like his father’s presence did.
Katherine Mueller, secretary of the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association, echoed May’s sentiment.
“We... look forward to welcoming the Beshears in warmly as friends and neighbors,” Mueller said in a statement. “We are always delighted when a new family moves into South Frankfort, be it a young family into a cute new starter apartment, retirees moving into a grand old historical home or our new First Family of Kentucky.”
Emily Laytham, a University of Kentucky journalism student, covered the 2019 gubernatorial race for The State Journal.