Blue Grass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP), which serves nine Central Kentucky counties including Franklin, has been selected as one of 10 community-based organizations across the country to participate in a Whole Family Approach Community of Practice program.
An initiative of the National Community Action Partnership, the program aims to improve both parent and child social and economic well-being, producing generational life-enhancing changes.
Through a multi-pronged system of learning, BGCAP will participate in a two-year cohort with customized training and support, including peer engagement and expert coaching. Simultaneously, BGCAP will work with families and community partners to build whole family approaches across its diverse program areas.
“To be one of 10 organizations selected in the entire country, and the only one in the eastern United States, is a tremendous honor for our agency,” said Troy Roberts, executive director of Blue Grass Community Action Partnership. “We have a long history of serving the most vulnerable and economically distressed individuals within our communities. By implementing whole family approaches, we will be in a position to make an even greater long-term impact on the lives of those we serve.”
For more information about BGCAP’s participation in the Whole Family Approach Community of Practice program, call Wendy Shouse, senior director of community services at 502-695-4290 ext. 240 or email wendy.shouse@bgcap.org.
