Despite last month’s disappointing loss to Tennessee on the football field, Kentucky fans can score the all-important win vs. the Volunteers next week in the 35th annual Big Blue Crush, a yearly blood competition between Kentucky Blood Center and Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee.
Kentucky Blood Center will need a strong showing from Big Blue Nation Monday-Friday, Nov. 18, if it hopes to win its third Big Blue Crush trophy over the last four years, and more importantly, boost the blood supply for the Thanksgiving holiday week.
Donors can give at eight of KBC’s eight donor centers or any mobile drive throughout the week. KBC donor centers, listed below, are open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. during Big Blue Crush. Mobile drives can be found at kybloodcenter.org/event/big-blue-crush-2022.
Big Blue Crush was established between the two nonprofit community blood centers in 1988 to ensure blood is available for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The need for blood traditionally increases during holidays while donations are in short supply.
Kentucky leads the friendly rivalry 19-14-1, but Tennessee denied a three-year winning streak last year with 2,361 donors to Kentucky’s 1,971.
As a thank you for saving lives, all Big Blue Crush donors will receive a special-edition “Football School” blue, long-sleeve shirt and be entered to win four tickets to another big rivalry, the UK-Louisville football game on Nov. 26 at Kroger Field in Lexington. A gray “Basketball School” long-sleeve shirt will be provided in January for Big Blue Slam donors.
“Big Blue Nation takes great pride in being the most passionate fan base in the country,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations at KBC. “We need BBN to funnel its enthusiasm for Kentucky into helping us defeat Tennessee next week and provide a healthy holiday blood supply for Kentucky patients.”
Donations with KBC go directly to saving local patients in Kentucky. KBC serves more than 70 hospitals in the Commonwealth and is the exclusive blood provider for UK Healthcare Baptist Health System, Appalachian Regional Healthcare and many others
A healthy blood supply is critical to treating patients with cancer, providing support for surgeries, giving premature babies the gift of life, treating diseases such as sickle cell anemia, saving trauma patients and so much more. One trauma alone can require more than 100 units of blood, a serious strain on a supply that has tiptoed between critical and urgent blood supply for much of the last two-plus years.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.