Despite last month’s disappointing loss to Tennessee on the football field, Kentucky fans can score the all-important win vs. the Volunteers next week in the 35th annual Big Blue Crush, a yearly blood competition between Kentucky Blood Center and Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee.

Kentucky Blood Center will need a strong showing from Big Blue Nation Monday-Friday, Nov. 18, if it hopes to win its third Big Blue Crush trophy over the last four years, and more importantly, boost the blood supply for the Thanksgiving holiday week. 

