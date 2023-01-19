Thursday’s weekly Team Kentucky update saw Gov. Andy Beshear announce sweeping changes to the Department of Juvenile Justice following steps taken in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault of a female held at a juvenile facility in Adair County during a riot last fall.
“In the last several months, our juvenile detention centers have seen violent outbursts. This has threatened the safety of staff and residents and has resulted in substantial property damage to some of our centers,” the governor said.
“Positive changes are required to meet today’s challenges, and my administration has developed a solid, aggressive plan to improve the juvenile justice system.”
Investigations into the restructuring of the DJJ were announced late last year in light of the Adair County incident, and have led to wide-scale changes. These include opening the first female-only detention center in Campbell County, males being separated and housed according to the severity of their offenses, collaboration with the Kentucky State Police on daily security checks, raises for existing staff and a new, higher starting salary for corrections officers ($50,000 per year). Officers will also be provided with and thoroughly trained in use of new security equipment.
There will also be a new, “more robust” transport program for juvenile centers, easing the burden on local law enforcement to transfer juveniles in custody.
The DJJ will also establish a new compliance division, which will, per Beshear, “ensure best practices are identified and followed” in these centers, and welcome a new security director, Larry Chandler. Chandler is a veteran corrections official, having served as warden of 6 different prisons in Kentucky.
Development of two new, state-of-the-art facilities will also be implemented, replacing sorely outdated structures in the system.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue has begun accepting appointments for free income tax filing assistance to Kentuckians making $60,000 per year or less. Services will be offered by volunteers, and can be scheduled at regional sites throughout the state.
“Last year, more than 1,500 returns were prepared and filed at no cost to individuals. If you believe you qualify, this is a heck of a service,” Beshear said.
It was also announced that after over two years, the state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund has almost exhausted all funding provided by the federal government. More than 52,000 households received over $205 in rental assistance and over $23.5 million in utility and internet assistance during that time.
“This program has been a big success, getting significant dollars out there, but a federal program, it is designed for a specific period of time and the dollars do run out if you spend them to help as many people as possible,” Beshear explained.
The Recovery Ready Community program also is now accepting applications. Applications from agencies can be found at www.RRCKY.org , and work to help to identify and close gaps in addiction treatment initiatives.
“We want to get people well, and keep them well,” the governor said. “I strongly encourage local counties to apply to this program. This administration has been committed and will remain committed to fighting this drug epidemic.”
As Attorney General, Beshear filed more lawsuits than any other AG against drug companies.
Funding for this initiative is aided with opioid settlement funds, which the governor referred to as “blood money”.
RRCKY provides funding to help agencies provide prevention, treatment, and recovery programs for Kentuckians facing substance use disorder, including anti-stigma training for public officials, community support and employer resources.
