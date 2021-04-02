The Bikers Christian Motorcyclists Association of Frankfort will host its annual Blessing of the Bikes from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 10, in the parking lot next to Chick-fil-A. 

Along with bikers, parents are also encouraged to bring their children and their bicycles to be blessed. 

