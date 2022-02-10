Legislation to re-open the part of Capital Avenue that runs between the Capitol and the Annex won unanimous approval of the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

Much like Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House was closed to vehicular traffic over 25 years ago in Washington, D.C., security considerations were the reason for the decision last September.

102621 Capitol, annex temporary barriers

A temporary barrier was put up on the road between the Capitol and the Annex in October. (State Journal file photo)

At the time, the Finance and Administration Cabinet said, “Upon recommendation of state and federal security professionals, bollards will be installed at the East and West ends of the portion of Capital Avenue that runs between the Capitol and the Annex, making the area between the floral clock and the Capitol rose garden accessible only to pedestrian traffic.”

They also noted the proposal had been under consideration for 20 years. “A site evaluation conducted by federal security partners after Sept. 11, 2001, first recommended such additional security enhancements be taken at the State Capitol to reduce exposure to vehicle-borne explosive devices.”

Testifying before the committee on Wednesday, Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, the sponsor of Senate Bill 98, said the action to close the road was a mistake.

“Kentucky has the most beautiful State Capitol in the nation,” he said. “During my 12 years serving in the legislature, I often hear from constituents how much they enjoy visiting the state Capitol. One reason they enjoy it is because of the easy access, compared to the nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C. Seniors especially enjoy visiting the Capitol in the spring, when they can drive around the Capitol and see the gorgeous tulips, the floral clock and rose garden, without getting out of their car.”

Schickel noted, as a retired law enforcement official, he respects the recommendations of the security task force and federal law enforcement partners. “However, security concerns must always be balanced with the need for open government in a representative republic.”

His sentiments were echoed by several other committee members, before approving the measure on a 9-0 vote.

SB 98 now heads to the Senate floor.

