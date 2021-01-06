A bill that would allow civil lawsuits against the state to be heard by three-judge panels across the state rather than in Franklin Circuit Court passed the full House in a 69-24 vote on Thursday.
A Frankfort lawmaker ripped the bill as an attack on Franklin County's two current circuit judges.
Currently, all civil actions involving the commonwealth are assigned to the Franklin Circuit Court judges, Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate, because Frankfort is the seat of state government.
Under House Bill 3, three new districts would be created across the state in locations based on population and geography, which would allow cases to originate in the area of original jurisdiction. Once a lawsuit is filed, the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court would randomly select one circuit judge from each of the three newly created districts to form a panel to hear the case. Decisions made by the panel would be made by a concurrent majority and would be appealable.
Rep. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, who sponsored the bill, said that the current system prohibits those in the rest of the state from having their suits head by the judges they elected to circuit courts.
“Under current statute, the Franklin Circuit Court has more influence than any other. This essentially creates a super circuit by allowing judges elected by voters in one county to have judicial reach over state services that impact 4.4 million Kentuckians,” Massey said. “There’s no reason that someone in Pikeville or Paducah has to travel to Frankfort; it is overly burdensome and prevents people from seeking justice.”
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, spoke in fierce opposition and voted against the legislation, calling it "unconstitutional" and saying it "violates the separation of powers that is the very hallmark of our government."
“We’ve learned a great deal from this pandemic, and one of our greatest takeaways is that technology can make state government more accessible and accountable to the people of Kentucky. HB 3 is a big leap, but we have received a great deal of positive feedback about virtual hearings and believe the time has come,” he said.
In March 2019, a similar bill died in the Senate. That bill, Senate Bill 2, would have limited what Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, called the powers of the “super circuit.” He said Franklin County Circuit Court wields too much power in deciding cases of statewide importance.
Senate Bill 2 would have allowed any lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law with state officials listed as defendants to request a change of venue. A random drawing to determine where the case would be heard would follow.
One opponent of that bill was Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who said that a “litigation lottery” could result in cases being shifted from one end of the state to the other.
“Don’t do this to the system,” he said, adding that the bill would affect judges statewide and “conjure up a hurricane to extinguish a match.”
Former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and the GOP-led legislature were on the losing end of several rulings in Franklin Circuit Court, leading to Bevin calling Shepherd an “incompetent hack” even before the judge struck down the then-governor’s public pension law, a ruling that was upheld by the Supreme Court.
“Judges judge; they don’t practice,” added Stivers. “And it has become apparent that this judge has tended to practice the cases instead of judging the cases.”
According to Stivers, lingering concerns with Senate Bill 2 made it uncertain as to whether the legislation could clear the Judiciary Committee and GOP-dominated House.
