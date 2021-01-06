Courthouse 2

A bill that would allow civil lawsuits against the state to be heard by three-judge panels across the state rather than in Franklin Circuit Court passed the full House in a 69-24 vote on Thursday.

A Frankfort lawmaker ripped the bill as an attack on Franklin County's two current circuit judges.

Currently, all civil actions involving the commonwealth are assigned to the Franklin Circuit Court judges, Phillip Shepherd and Thomas Wingate, because Frankfort is the seat of state government.

Under House Bill 3, three new districts would be created across the state in locations based on population and geography, which would allow cases to originate in the area of original jurisdiction. Once a lawsuit is filed, the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court would randomly select one circuit judge from each of the three newly created districts to form a panel to hear the case. Decisions made by the panel would be made by a concurrent majority and would be appealable.

Rep. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, who sponsored the bill, said that the current system prohibits those in the rest of the state from having their suits head by the judges they elected to circuit courts.

“Under current statute, the Franklin Circuit Court has more influence than any other. This essentially creates a super circuit by allowing judges elected by voters in one county to have judicial reach over state services that impact 4.4 million Kentuckians,” Massey said. “There’s no reason that someone in Pikeville or Paducah has to travel to Frankfort; it is overly burdensome and prevents people from seeking justice.”

Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, spoke in fierce opposition and voted against the legislation, calling it "unconstitutional" and saying it "violates the separation of powers that is the very hallmark of our government."

"You won’t find it in the text, but this bill is also a baseless attack on our Franklin Circuit Court judges. I have known many of these judges over the years as Frankfort’s state representative and, before then, as a city commissioner. I can tell you from personal experience that these are good and honorable people who have served our community and commonwealth with distinction," he said.
 
"They have truly symbolized the values we want and expect from our judges. Their rulings have been made without fear or favor, guided only by the law. Yes, the very law that we as legislators write and that our constitution strikes down when we stray too far from its text."
 
Graham spent 6½ minutes arguing against the bill on the House floor. He said legislators didn't hear a lot of facts supporting the measure, but realized it would likely pass in the House and Senate.
 
"It will make the same journey after the inevitable veto. And then it will be stopped in its tracks by the very court system it seeks to alter," he said.
 
He added that even though some legislators have been unhappy with rulings, it doesn't mean that the system itself is faulty. He also pointed out that Frankfort is the appropriate venue because it is where the laws and regulations in dispute originate.
 
"These judges are highly specialized in the kind of administrative law that is at the heart of these types of cases, and they have additional staff for this very role," Graham added.
 
"(HB 3) insinuates that our Franklin County circuit judges are not meeting professional standards. It implies that other circuit judges would let political considerations color their opinions as well. And it is another swipe at our governor and that office’s state of emergency powers, which the Supreme Court unanimously upheld. This is not legislating; it’s sour grapes."
 
State Rep. Daniel Fister, R-Versailles, voted for HB 3. He did respond to a State Journal request for comment.
 
Massey said the bill is made more feasible by advances in technology.

“We’ve learned a great deal from this pandemic, and one of our greatest takeaways is that technology can make state government more accessible and accountable to the people of Kentucky. HB 3 is a big leap, but we have received a great deal of positive feedback about virtual hearings and believe the time has come,” he said.

In March 2019, a similar bill died in the Senate. That bill, Senate Bill 2, would have limited what Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, called the powers of the “super circuit.” He said Franklin County Circuit Court wields too much power in deciding cases of statewide importance.

Senate Bill 2 would have allowed any lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a state law with state officials listed as defendants to request a change of venue. A random drawing to determine where the case would be heard would follow.

One opponent of that bill was Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who said that a “litigation lottery” could result in cases being shifted from one end of the state to the other.

“Don’t do this to the system,” he said, adding that the bill would affect judges statewide and “conjure up a hurricane to extinguish a match.”

Former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and the GOP-led legislature were on the losing end of several rulings in Franklin Circuit Court, leading to Bevin calling Shepherd an “incompetent hack” even before the judge struck down the then-governor’s public pension law, a ruling that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

“Judges judge; they don’t practice,” added Stivers. “And it has become apparent that this judge has tended to practice the cases instead of judging the cases.”

According to Stivers, lingering concerns with Senate Bill 2 made it uncertain as to whether the legislation could clear the Judiciary Committee and GOP-dominated House.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription