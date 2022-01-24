Though some Frankfort residents may cry fowl, the city commission approved the urban chicken ordinance in a 4-1 vote at Monday’s meeting.
Before city leaders approved the ordinance, which will allow residents within the city limits to house a maximum of six non-crowing chickens in a fully-enclosed coop in a backyard that contains a 6-foot fence at least 25 feet from the nearest residence, City Solicitor Laura Ross explained why the issue couldn’t be put on a public ballot.
“State statutes are very strict on what can be taken to a ballot,” she explained, adding that items such as a change in the tax rate are permitted. “Chickens are not one of the items.”
Ross stated that a public opinion poll could be conducted on the city’s Frankly Speaking webpage, but Commissioner Kelly May worried that some residents wouldn’t have accessibility to the poll and stated that the results would not be scientific.
“We can’t go by that exclusively,” added Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who also was concerned about the additional cost to the city that enforcing the urban chicken ordinance would create.
“If we add on more work, that’s something we need to consider and we haven’t considered it yet in our budget,” the mayor said.
May countered that just passing the ordinance doesn’t mean everyone can go out and buy their chickens and coops.
Per the ordinance, property owners must have a valid permit from the planning department prior to keeping chickens.
“The first step is getting approval from the city — it’s important to keep that in mind,” May stated. “I feel like we’ve done our due diligence to reduce staff time.”
Other requirements for keeping chickens in the city include:
• No perceptible odor from beyond the property line;
• No breeding or slaughtering;
• Manure must be used for composting a well-aerated garden compost pile or removed from the property;
• Henhouse/coop/tractor shall be kept free from trash and accumulated droppings or feed;
• All chicken feed shall be stored inside or in a weather- and rodent-resistant container designed to prevent access by animals.
Violators will be issued a notice and owners will have a seven-day period to correct violations. Property owners are also subject to fines including $100 for the first offense; $200 for the second offense; and $300 each for subsequent offenses.
Those who fail to comply may face the potential removal of chickens from their property by an animal control officer as well as legal action.
Prior to the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge commented that she was on the fence regarding the issue.
“I would hate for someone to have a chicken issue and we can’t get to them in a timely manner,” she explained.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson, the only city leader to cast a no vote, was vocal in his opposition.
“I figured no one thought I’d stay quiet on this,” he said.
He stressed that there is more than four times the space in the county where people could have chickens if they want to. He said chickens are a starting point and he worries about the possibility of other wild animals being permitted in the city.
He also pointed out that allowing urban chickens will add a strain to those in charge of enforcing city code.
“My position has not changed, but my life will go on without backyard chickens being an issue,” he stated.
“If citizens don’t like the chickens or the job we’ve done, they have an opportunity every two years,” he said in reference to the election of city commission members. “It’s here. It’s time. Let the chips fall where they may.”
Waldridge, who cast the first yes vote on the measure, explained her vote by saying that it seemed as though a majority of residents were in favor of backyard chickens.
“We can always go back and change this ordinance,” she said. “(Let’s) give it a chance and hope for the best.”
Waldridge also committed to following up on every single complaint.
May and Unger also voted in favor of the ordinance. As did Wilkerson, who also added an explanation after casting his vote.
“There are protections. There are places you can live in the city limits that protect you from having chickens,” he said, referring to neighborhoods with homeowners associations that can decide whether or not to allow urban chickens.
“I have a hard time telling other people what they can and can’t have in their yards,” the mayor stated. “Let’s give it a chance and see how it goes.”
