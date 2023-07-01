Liberty Hall will host a bird walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

The historic site, which is located at 202 Wilkinson Blvd., is partnering with Passport Radio and Wild Birds Unlimited of Frankfort for the walk around the grounds.

Liberty Hall

