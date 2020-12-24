Dr. Bob Blair has a simple message about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Everyone needs to take it, and it’s safe,” he said.
Blair, a pediatrician who has been practicing in Frankfort since 1972, on Tuesday became the first person in town to receive the vaccine.
He was vaccinated at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
“We’re all seeing COVID patients,” Blair, 77, said about local healthcare workers. “The crux is so many people are asymptomatic — people who have not one symptom.
“We’re pretending like everyone we see at the office has COVID. At the grocery store, if you go, you need to act like everyone in your aisle has COVID.”
Blair is urging everyone to get the COVID vaccine.
“When it’s your turn for the vaccine, be sure you’re the first in line,” he said. “Make sure your family is first in line — make sure the people you love get the vaccine.”
Blair said the COVID vaccine isn’t the only vaccine people need to get.
“We have to get everyone immunized against the flu,” he said. “We have so many people who are asymptomatic, and we don’t know what happens if someone gets influenza and COVID at the same time. Get the flu vaccine. Period.
“It’s like if you’re flying, they don’t ask if you want to wear a seatbelt. They say you have to wear your seatbelt or we’re not taking off.”
Blair is no stranger to a health crisis.
“I had polio when I was five,” he said. “I’ve lived through an epidemic. My dad was a pediatrician, and he diagnosed me early. When the vaccine came out, you’d go out and see 500 people waiting for the vaccine. We’d set up card tables. The vaccine was oral, so you put it on a sugar cube, and we’d give 500 vaccines out.”
Blair received the Moderna vaccine. He’ll have to take a second shot in 28 days. So far, he’s had no adverse reaction to the vaccine.
“I’ve had a worse reaction to a tetanus shot,” Blair said. “It might hurt if you bumped into me, but it doesn’t hurt, and it’s not keeping me from doing anything.”
With the second COVID shot, he’s looking for a different reaction.
“I’m hoping when I get the second vaccine that I run a small fever, that I’m a little achy, a little tired and have some chills, just feel a little down and not want to go out and race or anything like that.
“If I have that reaction to the second shot, I’ll know I have good antibodies.”
