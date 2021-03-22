CC screenshot

A screenshot from the city commission's March 22 meeting.

More information regarding the development of a long-vacant riverfront property could be coming soon, according to Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley.

Cockley said at Monday night's city commission meeting that drafts of a more detailed feasibility study for Blanton's Landing have been kicked around by the city and its consultant. The city previously released a draft plan in January.

The four basic elements of the proposed project are:

• An outdoor entertainment venue on the long, flat space of the landing’s east end.

• A Kentucky River overlook at Ann Street.

• A dock underneath the overlook.

• A land-based terrace connecting all three of those spaces.

Cockley said that in the city’s public outreach efforts, including those done in the development of the ongoing Parks Master Plan, he’s noticed strong support for the project. However, funding will be a hurdle.

“Most folks, to some degree, seem to think it’s a worthwhile project … and a lot of the things we’ve been hearing dovetail with (Parks Director Shawn) Pickens’ Parks Master Plan,” Cockley said. “If we can make this happen, we’re sort of getting out ahead of the Parks Master Plan to achieve some of those goals.”

The Blanton’s Landing area was affected by the Kentucky River flood earlier this month that ranked among the top 10 floods in Frankfort history. This led some to conclude that its precarious location makes it unsuitable for large spending by the city.

Citizens can provide input on the Blanton’s Landing project and other potential city expenses at the city’s “Frankly Speaking” website here: https://franklyspeakingky.com/

Other business

After more than an hour in closed session, the commission moved to continue its closed session discussion into a meeting on Friday.

The closed session was called for a discussion “regarding the status of the interim city manager and new city manager position." When asked Monday about the nature of the discussions regarding the new city manager, City Attorney Laura Ross said that the closed session would be used for "discussing resumes and potential candidates, whose names remain private at this time."

Discussion of a timeline for the search and interview committees will take place in open session, she said. 

The commission has not proposed or agreed to a timeline for the hiring process of the new city manager. Tom Russell has filled in as interim since former City Manager Keith Parker's dismissal in August.

Four of the commission’s five members voted to postpone discussion until Friday “in the interest of time,” all except Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, who has previously pushed for the removal of Russell as interim city manager so he can focus on his role as emergency management director. 

Human Resources Director Kathy Fields has said previously that a change would have to take place for Russell’s role by April 1, when he would no longer be considered a seasonal employee.

Waldridge said that there was business from the closed session “that needs to be handled now.”

“I would think that this meeting needs to be continued so we can have some kind of solace for our community so we can move on a hiring process,” Waldridge said. “As of right now I would have to say that this adjournment is superficial and that we need to continue this conversation in an open meeting.”

The meeting adjourned immediately after Waldridge’s lone “no” vote.

The commission kicked off its meeting hearing a presentation from Andy McDonald of Apogee Climate and Energy Solutions on his and Walt Baldwin’s proposal for the City of Frankfort, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools to cooperate on a 20 megawatt (MW), 150-acre solar project.

Most commissioners expressed excitement for the idea of such a solar development, with some emphasizing that they would not want such a development to create an extra burden on ratepayers for the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB).

Two zoning changes were made final Monday night, as changes for developments on Versailles Road and the East-West Connector received a second reading.

The Versailles Road zoning change was initially a hot-button issue, with nearby residents concerned about the traffic and crowding impacts of a potentially dense townhouse development. Plans were later altered in response to the community’s concerns. 

On the East-West Connector and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the zoning change from mixed commercial and residential to all-commercial will allow developers to create a 100,000 square foot senior living facility there.

Another zoning change meant to allow the development of a 39-townhome development along Wilkinson Boulevard next to Jim's Seafood heard a first reading on Monday night. Units at the development are expected to sell for more than $200,000 each.

The commission voted unanimously to adopt the Frankfort Arts Master Plan, an ambitious plan created by an outside consultant that outlines ways in which Frankfort can improve its arts scene. One key recommendation is for Frankfort to become the “public art capital of Kentucky.”

