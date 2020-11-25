Kentucky Blood Center hat

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is hosting a blood drive at Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 11.

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies and donors are needed to ensure that blood is on the shelf in local hospitals.

“Plasma derived from donations that test positive for the COVID-19 antibody could be designated as convalescent plasma and used to treat patients fighting COVID-19 in our area,” KBC said in a press release.

Those with positive test results may be contacted regarding future convalescent plasma donations.

The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, in the Narthex Room at Memorial Baptist Church. The church is located at 130 Holmes St.

Blood donors must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Donors will receive a limited edition KBC winter hat.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. 

