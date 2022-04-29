The Kentucky Blood Center will host a donation drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12 in the Narthex Room at Memorial Baptist Church located at 130 Holmes St.

State Employees eligible to participate in the Kentucky Employees' Health Plan can earn up to 25 additional points (5 points per donation, maximum 5 donations) through WebMD One by donating blood.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

